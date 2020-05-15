Health

Coronavirus: Cancellation of CNE, festivals leaves vendors struggling to make ends meet

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-cancellation-of-cne,-festivals-leaves-vendors-struggling-to-make-ends-meet

Must Read

HealthTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Man injured by wire strung across ATV trail

A Calgary man found himself in Fort St. John Hospital Wednesday after he was nearly garroted to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

WorkSafeBC releases guidelines for businesses to create COVID-19 safety plans

VICTORIA, B.C. - WorkSafeBC has released operating guidelines for businesses that are allowed to reopen in the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

United Way of Northern BC disburses over $171,000 in funding to senior programs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The United Way of Northern B.C. announced the disbursement of over $171,000 in funding...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Festival vendors were dealt another huge blow during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic when it was announced the 2020 edition of the Canadian National Exhibition was cancelled.

“The CNE is the entire year’s income. Losing it is huge… you can’t just go online and replace those sales numbers,” said Kimberly Harvey, a previously scheduled vendor at “The Ex” in August.

It’s one of many signature summer events in the Greater Toronto Area cancelled in the wake of the pandemic and some organizers are looking even further ahead by shutting down festivals in the fall as well.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Toronto’s Canadian National Exhibition cancelled for 2nd time in history

“I literally don’t know how I’m going to pay my rent and bills in July… and that should be when I’m in the middle of making my year’s income because we’re very seasonal,” explained Harvey, who owns My Lil Gem and makes handcrafted jewelry.

Story continues below advertisement

Most festival vendors invest tens of thousands of dollars in the winter towards buying supplies, making their inventory, as well as securing booths at festivals and paying equipment and event fees.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleMan injured by wire strung across ATV trail
Next articleQuebec to lift travel ban between Ottawa and Gatineau on Monday

More Articles Like This

Medical journal criticizes Trump administration handling of coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
In a rare move, medical journal The Lancet has published a scathing editorial, calling on Americans to vote for a president who can “understand...
Read more

Quebec to lift travel ban between Ottawa and Gatineau on Monday

Health Global News - 0
Ottawa residents will soon be able to cross freely into Gatineau, Que., but not quite in time for cottagers and hikers keen to get...
Read more

Man injured by wire strung across ATV trail

Health Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
A Calgary man found himself in Fort St. John Hospital Wednesday after he was nearly garroted to death by a wire strung...
Read more

WorkSafeBC releases guidelines for businesses to create COVID-19 safety plans

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - WorkSafeBC has released operating guidelines for businesses that are allowed to reopen in the coming days and weeks.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv