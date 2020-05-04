Health

Coronavirus cases around the world surpass 3.5 million as rate of new cases slows

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-cases-around-the-world-surpass-3.5-million-as-rate-of-new-cases-slows

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

10cm of wet snow expected near Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for higher terrain west and south...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, with deaths nearing a quarter of a million, although the rate of fatalities and new cases has slowed from peaks reached last month, a Reuters tally shows.

North America and European countries accounted for most of the new cases reported in recent days, but numbers were rising from smaller bases in Latin America, Africa and Russia.

Globally, there were 84,004 new cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Reuters tally that is based on official government data, taking total cases to just over 3.5 million.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

That compares with around 3 million to 5 million cases of severe illness caused annually by seasonal influenza, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

6:07Coronavirus: The future of learning in a pandemic

Coronavirus: The future of learning in a pandemic

Still, while experts say actual coronavirus cases are likely higher than current reports, the trajectory falls far short of the Spanish flu, which began in 1918 and infected an estimated 500 million people.

Story continues below advertisement

Deaths related to COVID-19,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleQuebec, Ontario account for 92% of coronavirus deaths in Canada as cases approach 60K

More Articles Like This

Quebec, Ontario account for 92% of coronavirus deaths in Canada as cases approach 60K

Health Global News - 0
Canada saw 116 more deaths due to COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — on Sunday, as nationwide cases approached the...
Read more

Sign language interpreters a lifeline for deaf community during coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Sign language interpreters have proven to be a lifeline for the deaf community at a time when face masks are obstacles in daily communication,...
Read more

‘A good idea’: Some Americans turn to hunting amid meat shortages during pandemic

Health Global News - 0
David Elliot first thought of shooting an elk to help feed family and friends back in January when the United States reported its first...
Read more

‘I don’t wake up excited’: Canadian high school grads cope with possibly axed ceremonies

Health Global News - 0
Urmila Persaud spent months picturing herself walking across a stage to collect her high-school diploma in front of friends and family. But the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv