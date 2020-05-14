Health

Coronavirus cases detected in Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh: officials

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-cases-detected-in-rohingya-refugee-camp-in-bangladesh:-officials

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Health Officials urge less travel this May Long-weekend to reduce COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Less travel is the most important action British Columbians can take this May long-weekend to continue...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Virtual signing ceremony marks B.C.’s Wet’suwet’en rights and title agreement

VICTORIA - A virtual ceremony, where everyone involved pointed the freshly signed document at their cameras, marked...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Penalties introduced for dormant well decommissioning and restoration violations

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has introduced legislation that will penalize oil and gas operators for not dealing...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The novel coronavirus has been detected in one of the southern Bangladesh camps that are home to more than a million Rohingya refugees, officials said on Thursday, as humanitarian groups warned the infection could devastate the crowded settlement.

An ethnic Rohingya refugee and another person have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior Bangladeshi official and a UN spokeswoman said. It was the first confirmed case in camps more densely populated than most crowded cities on Earth.

“Today they have been taken to an isolation centre after they tested positive,” Mahbub Alam Talukder, the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, told Reuters by phone.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The other patient was from the “host population”, a term usually referring to local residents outside the camps, the UN spokeswoman said.

2:24Living in conflict zones during the COVID-19 pandemic

Living in conflict zones during the COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus infections have been gathering pace in recent days in Bangladesh, which has reported 18,863 cases of COVID-19 and 283 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Aid workers have warned of a potential humanitarian disaster if there is a significant outbreak in the refugee camps outside Cox’s Bazar.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCoronavirus: Toronto starts closing streets to give cyclists, pedestrians more room
Next articleVirtual signing ceremony marks B.C.’s Wet’suwet’en rights and title agreement

More Articles Like This

BC Health Officials urge less travel this May Long-weekend to reduce COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Less travel is the most important action British Columbians can take this May long-weekend to continue to reduce the transmission of...
Read more

Coronavirus: Toronto starts closing streets to give cyclists, pedestrians more room

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 14, 2020 4:54 pm 1:48Coronavirus outbreak: City of Toronto closes additional roads to make room for pedestrians to safely distance WATCH...
Read more

NCC closing parkways along Ottawa River to vehicles over upcoming weekends

Health Global News - 0
The National Capital Commission is opening up more streets to give space to pedestrians and cyclists ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend in...
Read more

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 14, 2020 3:32 pm B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m....
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv