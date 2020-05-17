Health

Coronavirus cases in Canada approach 76,000, deaths rise by 117

By Global News
Global News

Canada saw 1,253 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — and 117 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the national death toll to 5,679.

There are a total of 75,855 COVID-19 cases throughout the country. Close to 38,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Over 1.3 million people have been tested for the virus in Canada, and 32,368 confirmed cases are still active.

Quebec — the province hit hardest by the coronavirus — accounts for 61 per cent of all COVID-19-related deaths in Canada at 3,483, including 82 new deaths announced Saturday.

By Saturday evening, Quebec had confirmed 763 new cases of the virus, bringing the amount of those infected to 42,183 — more than half the country’s caseload. More than 11,400 people are considered recovered from the virus.

0:48Coronavirus outbreak: Health Canada approves first clinical trial for possible coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus outbreak: Health Canada approves first clinical trial for possible coronavirus vaccine

Ontario, which trails Quebec at 22,313 confirmed cases of the virus,

