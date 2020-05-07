coronavirus-cases-in-canada-near-65k-as-total-deaths-surpass-4,400

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada approached 65,000 on Thursday, with more than 170 new deaths and more than 1,400 new cases announced.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada totalled 64,911 — with more than 31,000 considered active. A total of 4,408 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

These figures are compiled daily based on numbers released by provincial and federal health authorities. The numbers include 29,260 people who are considered recovered, and more than a million tests conducted in Canada so far.

Quebec and Ontario continue to comprise 93 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Canada and nearly 84 per cent of cases nationwide.

Coronavirus: Ontario’s reopening plan compared to other provinces

Quebec is delaying reopening schools, daycares, and stores after cases continued to rise on Thursday. The province saw 121 new deaths and 911 new cases reported in the past 24 hour period. In total, Quebec has reported 35,238 cases and 2,381 deaths. More than 8,600 people have recovered from the disease.

