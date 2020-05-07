coronavirus:-champagne-dodges-naming-taiwan-when-pressed-to-thank-nation-for-mask-donation

When China donated medical supplies to help Canada in battling the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne turned to Twitter to thank the country directly.

But after the small island nation of Taiwan did the same, Champagne did not post about the donation on his Twitter account and when pressed to thank the nation directly on Thursday, would not say its name.

500,000 surgical masks donated to Canada from Taiwan

“Will the minister now do the right thing and on behalf of Canadians, recognize the generosity of Taiwan and thank its government for that timely donation?” asked Conservative MP Ed Fast.

Champagne said lots of countries have done the same thing, and would not name Taiwan.

“Canada is grateful to all who have given supplies to Canada. This is a common endeavour,” he said.

“We are thankful, we are grateful to every nation. We will continue to do so. Like I said, when it comes to global health, when it comes to helping each other, I think it is the duty of all to come together.”

Fast tried the question again,

