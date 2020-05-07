Health

Coronavirus: Champagne dodges naming Taiwan when pressed to thank nation for mask donation

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-champagne-dodges-naming-taiwan-when-pressed-to-thank-nation-for-mask-donation

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP remind residents to be prepared for an emergency

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week, May 6 to the 9, marks the 25th anniversary of Emergency Preparedness...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern post-secondary institutions collaborate with Mastercard Foundation on COVID-19 response

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Lights College and three other Northern B.C. Post-Secondary Institutions are partnering with the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province sees rise in illicit drug toxicity deaths, Northern Health Region has highest rate

VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service has released an updated report on illicit drug toxicity deaths to the end of...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

When China donated medical supplies to help Canada in battling the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne turned to Twitter to thank the country directly.

But after the small island nation of Taiwan did the same, Champagne did not post about the donation on his Twitter account and when pressed to thank the nation directly on Thursday, would not say its name.

READ MORE: 500,000 surgical masks donated to Canada from Taiwan

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Will the minister now do the right thing and on behalf of Canadians, recognize the generosity of Taiwan and thank its government for that timely donation?” asked Conservative MP Ed Fast.

Champagne said lots of countries have done the same thing, and would not name Taiwan.

“Canada is grateful to all who have given supplies to Canada. This is a common endeavour,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are thankful, we are grateful to every nation. We will continue to do so. Like I said, when it comes to global health, when it comes to helping each other, I think it is the duty of all to come together.”

Fast tried the question again,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous article1 worker dead, 25 COVID-19 cases reported at Maple Lodge Farms poultry plant in Ontario

More Articles Like This

1 worker dead, 25 COVID-19 cases reported at Maple Lodge Farms poultry plant in Ontario

Health Global News - 0
A worker has died and more than two dozen people are sick amid an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Maple Lodge Farms poultry processing...
Read more

Ottawa Public Health reports 21 new coronavirus cases as city starts to reopen

Health Global News - 0
Ottawa’s public health unit said it identified 21 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday as the nation’s capital slowly begins opening up from...
Read more

Google data suggests Canadians following COVID-19 rules, but experts wary over privacy

Health Global News - 0
Nearly three months into lockdowns and physical distancing in the time of COVID-19, it seems Canadians are still getting the message. Recent data collected by...
Read more

Alberta First Nations worried by suspension of oilsands environmental monitoring

Health Global News - 0
The leader of a First Nation surrounded by oilsands development is frustrated by the Alberta Energy Regulator’s decision to suspend a wide array of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv