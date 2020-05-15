coronavirus:-city-of-toronto-summer-camps,-all-major-permitted-events-cancelled-until-aug.-31

The City of Toronto has announced the cancellation of all planned summer camps as well as revocation of permits for all major festivals until the end of August amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement on Friday, saying “nothing is more important” than the health of children and families.

“In our current environment where it hasn’t yet been safe to have the schools open, we can hardly be going full steam ahead with summer camps,” he said in a statement while also stressing the importance of preventing large gatherings.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It is with deep regret that we are forced to extend the cancellation of large festivals to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Special events and festivals are critical to the livability, vitality and economic success of Toronto.”

Story continues below advertisement

City of Toronto summer camps cancelled, CampTO alternative being planned

There were 197 planned summer camps that were set to accommodate approximately 68,000 children. In terms of staff, approximately 1,500 part-time workers will be impacted by the announcement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For those who paid enrolment fees,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS