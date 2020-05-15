Health

Coronavirus: City of Toronto summer camps, all major permitted events cancelled until Aug. 31

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-city-of-toronto-summer-camps,-all-major-permitted-events-cancelled-until-aug.-31

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

United Way of Northern BC disburses over $171,000 in funding to senior programs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The United Way of Northern B.C. announced the disbursement of over $171,000 in funding...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Tracey Paquette returns home after lengthy battle with COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Blueberry River First Nation reports Band Member, Tracey Paquette, has been released from hospital...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 to release plan on gradual return for in-class learning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province announced, on Friday, May 15, a gradual return to school, which starts...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The City of Toronto has announced the cancellation of all planned summer camps as well as revocation of permits for all major festivals until the end of August amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement on Friday, saying “nothing is more important” than the health of children and families.

“In our current environment where it hasn’t yet been safe to have the schools open, we can hardly be going full steam ahead with summer camps,” he said in a statement while also stressing the importance of preventing large gatherings.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It is with deep regret that we are forced to extend the cancellation of large festivals to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Special events and festivals are critical to the livability, vitality and economic success of Toronto.”

Story continues below advertisement

City of Toronto summer camps cancelled, CampTO alternative being planned

There were 197 planned summer camps that were set to accommodate approximately 68,000 children. In terms of staff, approximately 1,500 part-time workers will be impacted by the announcement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For those who paid enrolment fees,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleStay vigilant about coronavirus in Ottawa over long weekend, Dr. Vera Etches urges
Next articleTracey Paquette returns home after lengthy battle with COVID-19

More Articles Like This

United Way of Northern BC disburses over $171,000 in funding to senior programs

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The United Way of Northern B.C. announced the disbursement of over $171,000 in funding to agencies for senior programs. According...
Read more

Tracey Paquette returns home after lengthy battle with COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Blueberry River First Nation reports Band Member, Tracey Paquette, has been released from hospital after a lengthy battle with...
Read more

Stay vigilant about coronavirus in Ottawa over long weekend, Dr. Vera Etches urges

Health Global News - 0
As Ottawa residents seek to take advantage of sunny weather over the Victoria Day long weekend, the city’s medical officer of health is urging...
Read more

B.C. reopening: Health orders lifted, allowing gyms to reopen

Health Global News - 0
Three B.C. health authorities have lifted orders to close gyms ahead of Phase 2 of the province’s plan to reopen the economy. Fraser Health says...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv