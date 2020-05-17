Health

Coronavirus: Communities, businesses in Canada brace for cancellation of cruise ships

By Global News
Global News

TORONTO — Picturesque Peggy’s Cove, N.S., is normally a great place to run a business but restaurant owner John Campbell hopes he can survive the cancellation of cruise ships this season because of COVID-19.

“I’m doing everything I can to survive but there’s a lot of companies that are going to be in big trouble for sure,” he said in an interview.

The Sou’Wester Gift & Restaurant Co. has been attracting customers for more than 50 years. Campbell said it’s not unusual to have scores of buses filled with cruise passengers stop at the business founded by his father each fall day when cruises peak.

The kickoff to his summer in Nova Scotia and at a gift shop that he owns on Prince Edward Island was delayed because the U.S. border is closed.

B.C. health officials advise against cruise ship travel this summer

B.C. health officials advise against cruise ship travel this summer

Revenue is expected to be cut by at least half this year after four cruise lines — Holland America,

