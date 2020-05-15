Health

Coronavirus: COVID-19 shutdown affects nearly 2.2M Ontario workers, watchdog says

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-covid-19-shutdown-affects-nearly-2.2m-ontario-workers,-watchdog-says

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Prince George RCMP looking for missing 53-year-old

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Prince George RCMP are still looking for 53-year-old Stephen Dobson.
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Alberta Energy Regulator blocks sale of Shell assets over clean-up concerns

CALGARY — Alberta's energy regulator has cited clean-up concerns in blocking the sale of sour gas wells, pipelines and other...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Premier to announce plan for B.C. schools Friday morning

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will announce Friday morning plans for how students return to school...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2020 11:47 am

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:18Ontario announces next phase of relaxing restrictions

WATCH ABOVE: Thousands of people in Ontario may be returning to work starting May 19, as the province relaxes more restrictions. Eric Sorensen looks at what’s reopening, and what will still be closed.

TORONTO – Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says about one in three workers in the province has been affected by the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Financial Accountability Office released the finding in a new report today on job losses in Ontario since the crisis began.

The FAO says an estimated 1.1 million workers in the province have lost their jobs, and another 1.1 million have seen their hours sharply reduced.

According to Statistics Canada, Ontario lost 689,200 jobs in April, bringing its employment down to the lowest level since 2009.

Ontario’s unemployment rate climbed to 11.3 per cent in April, the highest it has been since 1993.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

The FAO says nearly 87 per cent of the job losses between February and April came in the private sector.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleMontreal to convert some streets to help pedestrians, cyclists get around amid coronavirus lockdown
Next articleTrudeau mum on help for workers with health conditions as coronavirus restrictions ease

More Articles Like This

Trudeau mum on help for workers with health conditions as coronavirus restrictions ease

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sidestepped questions on Friday on whether the federal government will implement any measures to help Canadians with underlying health conditions...
Read more

Montreal to convert some streets to help pedestrians, cyclists get around amid coronavirus lockdown

Health Global News - 0
Montrealers will have more space to travel on foot and bike this summer as the novel coronavirus health crisis continues to bear down on the...
Read more

Brad Gushue shifts focus with curling schedule and fitness franchises on hold

Health Global News - 0
The spring season is usually a very busy time for Canadian curling champion Brad Gushue, who would normally be juggling his packed on-ice schedule...
Read more

Ontario reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in a week due to glitch

Health Global News - 0
The Ontario government is reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in a week due to a glitch that led to the under-reporting of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv