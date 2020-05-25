coronavirus:-customers-without-masks-can-be-refused-service,-experts-agree

If you were hoping to get out of putting on a face mask to visit stores and other businesses demanding customers wear one, think again.

Experts agree with remarks Ontario Premier Doug Ford made on Friday, reminding Canadians that companies have the right to ask you to slip on a face covering or seek products and services elsewhere.

“Any business has the right to refuse anyone. That’s their business,” Ford said on a teleconference last week. “I highly highly encourage that people put on a face shield.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

He said he knows of two large grocery chains that have already adopted the “no mask, no service” policy meant to quell the spread of COVID-19.

The Canadian Press has been told by Longo’s and T&T supermarkets, Air Canada and Uber that shoppers, travellers and riders will be confronted with the mandatory policy at their stores and businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Powers, a University of Toronto associate professor with expertise in business law, says the policy is well within a company’s rights.

2:11Montreal, Laval public transit agencies hand out free masks amid coronavirus pandemic

Montreal, » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS