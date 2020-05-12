coronavirus-death-graph-shows-how-march’s-lockdown-saved-lives:-expert

A steady flattening — and what may be early signs of a decrease — in Canada’s coronavirus deaths reflect the locking down of society starting in mid-March, an expert says.

“It’s good news — this is what we want to see,” says Steven Hoffman of York University. “A flattening first, and then a quick reduction.

“That being said, it highlights that we have challenges — there are still too many people dying every day of COVID-19.”

The graph shows an upward trend until mid-April and then (clearly, in retrospect) a slowing and flattening pattern.

That reflects the shutdown and social-distancing measures that started in Canada about a month previously, in mid-March, he says: someone who dies of the novel coronavirus was likely infected three or four weeks previously.

“That’s when all the most significant public health measures were being implemented,” he says. “Every day, a new set of measures were coming into place across the country, and we were seeing robust efforts for physical distancing.

“The timeline does match.”

