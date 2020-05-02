coronavirus-deaths-in-canada-increase-by-175,-surpassing-3,500;-total-cases-over-56k

Canada’s death toll from the novel coronavirus grew by 175 on Saturday, surpassing 3,500 fatalities.

Countrywide, confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, totalled 56,696 — with more than 29,000 of them considered active. A total of 3,566 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

These numbers are tallied daily based on figures released by provincial and federal health authorities, and include 23,813 people who are deemed recovered.

Canada has so far conducted more than 900,000 tests.

Quebec added more than 1,000 cases and 114 deaths on Saturday. The province has the highest fatalities (2,136) and most number of cases (29,656) in Canada. Close to 7,000 people are considered recovered.

Ontario reported 511 new cases and 55 deaths on Saturday. Together, Quebec and Ontario comprise more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the country. Ontario has seen 1,176 deaths since the pandemic began,

