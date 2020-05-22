coronavirus-deaths-in-canada-rise-by-121-as-cases-increase-by-1,182

There were 121 new deaths and 1,182 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in Canada, bringing the total national figures to 81,313 cases and 6,152 deaths.

More than 41,000 people have recovered, meaning just over half of all people who developed COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — in Canada are now considered recovered.

The country has conducted more than 1.4 million tests so far.

Earlier this week, the federal government began recommending that anyone who can’t maintain a two-metre physical distance from others wear a non-medical mask to supplement social distancing and handwashing in reducing the spread of the virus.

Seven provinces reported new cases and deaths on Thursday.

Quebec remains the province with the highest death toll and caseload. The province has seen 3,800 deaths so far — more than 60 per cent of the national death toll — and 45,495 cases, which is more than half the country’s case count.

