Health

Coronavirus deaths in Canada rise by 121 as cases increase by 1,182

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-deaths-in-canada-rise-by-121-as-cases-increase-by-1,182

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

City reminding residents on the proper use of off-road motorized vehicles

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is reminding residents about the usage of off-road...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Alberta premier wise to delay fair deal report given Ottawa’s COVID aid: NDP

EDMONTON — Alberta's Opposition leader says it's a good idea for Premier Jason Kenney to delay releasing a report...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Chetwynd RCMP investigating case of mischief to property

CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP are seeking information from the public regarding a case of mischief to property near...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

There were 121 new deaths and 1,182 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in Canada, bringing the total national figures to 81,313 cases and 6,152 deaths.

More than 41,000 people have recovered, meaning just over half of all people who developed COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — in Canada are now considered recovered.

The country has conducted more than 1.4 million tests so far.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Earlier this week, the federal government began recommending that anyone who can’t maintain a two-metre physical distance from others wear a non-medical mask to supplement social distancing and handwashing in reducing the spread of the virus.

Seven provinces reported new cases and deaths on Thursday.

2:15Coronavirus outbreak: Montreal municipality makes masks mandatory inside public buildings

Coronavirus outbreak: Montreal municipality makes masks mandatory inside public buildings

Quebec remains the province with the highest death toll and caseload. The province has seen 3,800 deaths so far — more than 60 per cent of the national death toll — and 45,495 cases, which is more than half the country’s case count.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCity reminding residents on the proper use of off-road motorized vehicles
Next articleBritish Columbia’s top doctor recommends non-medical masks in some scenarios

More Articles Like This

Loophole in CERB could leave seniors vulnerable to scammers, MP warns

Health Global News - 0
A loophole in the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit that doesn’t prohibit people charging fees to help others get relief funds needs to be closed...
Read more

British Columbia’s top doctor recommends non-medical masks in some scenarios

Health Global News - 0
B.C.’s provincial health officer has joined her federal counterparts in officially recommending the use of non-medical masks in certain situations. “It is something that we...
Read more

UBC researchers develop biodegradable masks made from B.C. wood fibres

Health Global News - 0
Non-medical masks are becoming part of British Columbians’ everyday lives, with recommendations even being made to wear them on transit. Researchers at the University of...
Read more

London, Ont. transit requests riders wear face coverings when possible

Health Global News - 0
With federal public health officials now officially recommending that people wear non-medical masks to help protect others from the novel coronavirus in situations where...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv