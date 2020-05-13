Health

Coronavirus: Emergency order allows Ontario to control management of long-term care homes

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2020 8:47 am

Updated May 13, 2020 8:48 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

TORONTO – A new emergency order allows the Ontario government the control the management of long-term care homes hardest hit by COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford says the move will help ensure the spread of the virus in care homes is contained.

The province says the appointed manager could be any person, including a corporation or hospital.

Last week, the government asked facilities with outbreaks to come up with a plan to stabilize the virus’s spread within their walls.

More than 1,200 long-term care residents have died of COVID-19 in the province, and 180 homes have outbreaks of the virus.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

