coronavirus:-emergency-order-allows-ontario-to-control-management-of-long-term-care-homes

Posted May 13, 2020
Updated May 13, 2020 8:48 am
TORONTO – A new emergency order allows the Ontario government the control the management of long-term care homes hardest hit by COVID-19.
Premier Doug Ford says the move will help ensure the spread of the virus in care homes is contained.
The province says the appointed manager could be any person, including a corporation or hospital.
Last week, the government asked facilities with outbreaks to come up with a plan to stabilize the virus’s spread within their walls.
More than 1,200 long-term care residents have died of COVID-19 in the province, and 180 homes have outbreaks of the virus.
