Coronavirus: Feds exploring how to reunite families separated by Canada-U.S. border shutdown

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2020 12:40 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:26United States-Canada border closure keeping loved ones apart

The ban on non-essential travel has not only impacted those travelling for leisure. As Shallima Maharaj explains, it has separated loved ones and there is no end in sight.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is exploring ways to reunite family members divided by the temporary travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border.

Trudeau acknowledged recent media reports of family members or people with permanent-resident status being turned away by border agents as a result of a mutual ban on non-essential cross-border travel.

But he also noted that while some premiers support the idea, others are concerned about the potential risk of cases of COVID-19 being imported into their provinces.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, for one, has been very vocal about his desire to keep the border closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS