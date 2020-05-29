Health

Coronavirus: Feds exploring how to reunite families separated by Canada-U.S. border shutdown

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-feds-exploring-how-to-reunite-families-separated-by-canada-us.-border-shutdown

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Don Nearhood collection to be moved

The Peace River Regional District is crafting plans to move the Don Nearhood collection from BC Hydro’s...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal government announces $600 million for Indigenous communities

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister announced another $600 million for Indigenous communities. The...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested two males, and seized drugs and weapons, following...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2020 12:40 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:26United States-Canada border closure keeping loved ones apart

The ban on non-essential travel has not only impacted those travelling for leisure. As Shallima Maharaj explains, it has separated loved ones and there is no end in sight.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is exploring ways to reunite family members divided by the temporary travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border.

Trudeau acknowledged recent media reports of family members or people with permanent-resident status being turned away by border agents as a result of a mutual ban on non-essential cross-border travel.

But he also noted that while some premiers support the idea, others are concerned about the potential risk of cases of COVID-19 being imported into their provinces.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, for one, has been very vocal about his desire to keep the border closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleDon Nearhood collection to be moved
Next articleAmid reopening, Quebec says 41 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Amid reopening, Quebec says 41 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
By Global News Posted May 29, 2020 1:37 pm Quebec’s education department says a total of 41 students and teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 since...
Read more

37 countries pledge to share coronavirus research, vaccines and treatments

Health Global News - 0
Thirty countries led by Costa Rica and the World Health Organization launched an initiative on Friday aimed at sharing vaccines, medicines and diagnostic tools...
Read more

Coronavirus: Large cruise ships banned from Canadian waters until Oct. 31

Health Global News - 0
Overnight passenger vessels that carry more than 100 people — like cruise ships — are prohibited from operating in Canadian waters until at least...
Read more

Quebec, province hardest hit by health crisis, tops 50,000 coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
Quebec has reached another grim milestone in the novel coronavirus outbreak as cases topped 50,000 on Friday. The province, which is the epicentre of the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv