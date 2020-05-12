Health

Coronavirus: Feds rolling out one-time top up for seniors eligible for OAS, GIS

By Global News
Health

Avatar
Global News

Seniors feeling the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic will be able to get a one-time top up to their Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement payments.

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte and Treasury Board Secretary Jean-Yves Duclos held a press conference on Tuesday morning to roll out details of a $2.5 billion plan to will give seniors eligible for the OAS pension a one-time, tax-free payment of $300, with an additional $200 going to those also eligible for the GIS.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The government will also spend an extra $20 million on expanding the New Horizons for Seniors Program that supports community-based projects for seniors, and will temporarily extend GIS payments.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented global economic shutdown over the last three months as countries scramble to try to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

