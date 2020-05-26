Health

Coronavirus: Feds to offer update on scramble to procure protective equipment

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-feds-to-offer-update-on-scramble-to-procure-protective-equipment

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department responds to Sunday morning Structure Fire

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire, early Sunday...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John Community Awards will be broadcast online

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Community awards will be held online.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Active cases of COVID-19 now below 300 in BC as reported by Health Officials on Monday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 62...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The federal government will update Canadians today on the results of the mad scramble to procure personal protective equipment —  just as demand is poised to skyrocket with more people returning to work and public health officials preparing for a potential second wave of COVID-19 infections.

As of May 19, data posted by Public Services and Procurement Canada showed only a fraction of the millions of gloves, masks, face shields, ventilators and litres of hand sanitizer ordered by the federal government had so far been received.

For example, of 29,570 ventilators ordered, only 203 had been received.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

When it comes to the coveted N95 respirator mask that’s the standard-issue covering for the heath-care profession, upwards of 104 million have been ordered but just less than 12 million received and, of those, 9.8 million didn’t meet Canadian standards.

Story continues below advertisement

The equipment has been in high demand worldwide, with every country competing for scarce supplies from a limited number of suppliers, mostly in China. In what’s been described as a “wild west” battle, some confirmed orders have been snatched out from under Canada’s nose by other countries willing to pay more.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleItaly’s nursing homes struggle to survive after thousands died from coronavirus
Next articleWHO warns 1st wave of coronavirus pandemic not over as countries begin to reopen

More Articles Like This

WHO warns 1st wave of coronavirus pandemic not over as countries begin to reopen

Health Global News - 0
The risks of reigniting coronavirus outbreaks are complicating efforts to fend off further misery for the many millions who have lost jobs, with a...
Read more

Italy’s nursing homes struggle to survive after thousands died from coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Italy’s nursing homes, ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic which claimed the lives of thousands of residents, face financial pressures that threaten to put many...
Read more

U.S. coronavirus testing plan criticized by Democrats for putting burden on states

Health Global News - 0
The Trump administration’s new strategy for coronavirus testing puts much of the burden on states while promising to provide supplies such as swabs and...
Read more

Coronavirus: U.S. travel ban on Brazil to start Tuesday, 2 days earlier than announced

Health Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted May 25, 2020 9:09 pm 1:30Coronavirus outbreak: Trump considering travel ban for Brazil amid rise in COVID-19 cases WATCH: (May 20) Coronavirus outbreak: Trump...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv