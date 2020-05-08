Health

Coronavirus: Here’s how provinces plan to emerge from COVID-19 lockdown

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-here’s-how-provinces-plan-to-emerge-from-covid-19-lockdown

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The greatest show in the Peace has been cancelled in 2020.
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD joins provincial caribou recovery process Draft

Peace River Regional District chair Brad Sperling and vice-chair Dan Rose have been appointed to the stakeholder...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Cash cows: Alberta announces $42-million joint aid package for cattle industry

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta and the federal government will cost share a $42-million program to help...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Provinces have been releasing plans for easing restrictions that were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Here is what some of the provinces have announced so far:

Newfoundland and Labrador

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:54Coronavirus outbreak: Newfoundland health official says province needs to continue physical distancing during upcoming Easter holiday

Coronavirus outbreak: Newfoundland health official says province needs to continue physical distancing during upcoming Easter holiday

Newfoundland and Labrador plans to loosen some public health restrictions in a series of “alert levels” descending from five. The move to Level 4 on May 11 is to allow some medical procedures to resume as well as low-risk activities, such as golf, hunting and fishing. Low-risk businesses, including garden centres, and professional services such as law firms are to reopen at this level.

Alert Level 4 is to remain in place for at least 28 days. At Level 3, private health clinics, such as optometrists and dentists, are to be permitted to open, as well as medium-risk businesses such as clothing stores and hair salons.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus?

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous article14 workers laid off by coronavirus lockdown killed by train in India

More Articles Like This

14 workers laid off by coronavirus lockdown killed by train in India

Health Global News - 0
An Indian train killed 14 migrant workers who had fallen asleep on the track on Friday while they were heading back to their home...
Read more

Coronavirus: U.S. expected to report worst jobs numbers in over 70 years

Health Global News - 0
The U.S. government on Friday is poised to report the worst set of jobs numbers since record-keeping began in 1948, a snapshot of the...
Read more

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases surge past 25K hours before lockdown was due to be lifted

Health Global News - 0
Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged past 25,000 on Friday, just hours before the government was due to lift lockdown measures, with the country reporting...
Read more

UN asking for billions to battle coronavirus in world’s poorest countries

Health Global News - 0
TANZANIA, Tanzania — The United Nations called on governments, companies and billionaires Thursday to contribute to a US$6.7 billion fund for immediate needs in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv