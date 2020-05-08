Health

Coronavirus: Heritage minister reveals details of $500M earmarked for arts and culture

By Global News
Global News

Canada’s arts and culture organizations are getting a clearer picture of how the federal government plans to divide $500 million of COVID-19 support.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault outlined details on Friday about the temporary relief plan he revealed in mid-April that’s intended to keep those organizations afloat amid the pandemic.

“Ultimately, the goal we’re pursuing is to keep our arts, culture and sports infrastructure intact,” Guilbeault said in an interview.

“And that once we emerge from the crisis, the ecosystem is still there to support our artists and our athletes.”

Nearly $327 million will be handed out by the heritage department in the initial stages, while the remainder will be “assessed based on needs.”

About $198 million of the funds are being used as “top-up” for arts and culture programs, such as the Canada Music Fund, the Canada Book Fund and the Canada Periodical Fund, which have already qualified for other forms of COVID-19 support.

0:21Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘discussions ongoing’ with CFL over possible financial support

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘discussions ongoing’ with CFL over possible financial support

And $116 million will go towards the television and film industry through the Canada Media Fund ($89 million) and Telefilm Canada ($27 million).

