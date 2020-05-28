Health

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Paris health-care workers protest for more money, resources

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-hundreds-of-paris-health-care-workers-protest-for-more-money,-resources

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Further discussion to take place for the reopening of Peace Island Park

TAYLOR, B.C. - District of Taylor Council will be looking further into plans for the reopening of Peace Island...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

ICBC to reinstate all Knowledge Tests by appointment

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Following postponements and cancellations of tests, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICBC is reinstating all Knowledge...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province launches Job Connector Site for BC’s agricultural jobs

VICTORIA, B.C. - In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Province of British Columbia is launching a new website...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Hundreds of healthcare workers demonstrated outside a hospital in Paris on Thursday to demand better pay and more resources for a public health sector on the frontline of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Doctors and nurses wearing face masks, clanging bells and banging pans gathered in front of the Robert Debre Hospital, in the north of the city, some carrying banners reading: “no medals, no tear gas but beds and money!”

The rally was taking place as the government is working on a new support plan for healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:03Coronavirus outbreak: Cars gather in Madrid as Spain’s far-right Vox party protests country’s lockdown measures

Coronavirus outbreak: Cars gather in Madrid as Spain’s far-right Vox party protests country’s lockdown measures

Health workers have long complained about low salaries and insufficient staffing at French hospitals, leading to a wave of strikes over the past year to demand funding increases.

The coronavirus pandemic has further exposed the problems faced by the sector with medical facilities in one of the world’s richest countries left short of staff,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleFurther discussion to take place for the reopening of Peace Island Park

More Articles Like This

Further discussion to take place for the reopening of Peace Island Park

Health Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - District of Taylor Council will be looking further into plans for the reopening of Peace Island Park. Originally, the operators of Peace...
Read more

Province launches Job Connector Site for BC’s agricultural jobs

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Province of British Columbia is launching a new website to help the agricultural industry...
Read more

Coronavirus: Quebec looks to hire 550 orderlies from abroad to staff long-term care homes

Health Global News - 0
Quebec, a hot spot for the novel coronavirus, is hoping to bolster staffing in its hard-hit nursing homes by hiring 550 orderlies from abroad. Immigration...
Read more

P.E.I. extends state of emergency, sets rules for off-Island cottagers

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 28, 2020 1:25 pm Prince Edward Island has extended its state of emergency, while announcing new rules to allow people...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv