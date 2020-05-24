Health

Coronavirus: Indigenous health authorities tell HoC committee more PPE needed

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-indigenous-health-authorities-tell-hoc-committee-more-ppe-needed

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – There are still four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C. with a total of...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 Townhall for Northern Health this Thursday

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Central Mountain Air to start flying to Fort St. John in July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air has delayed restarting flights out of Fort St. John...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Indigenous health authorities that service Western Canadian First Nations say they are experiencing problems accessing enough medical and protective equipment needed to protect their citizens from COVID-19.

Senior representatives from regional First Nations health authorities in Saskatchewan and British Columbia told a Commons committee Friday they need more personal protective equipment.

“We have delays in accessing PPE,” said Tara Campbell, executive director of the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority in Saskatchewan.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“On-reserve populations’ PPE in Saskatchewan are distributed by the province and unfulfilled requests are then forward to the national emergency stockpile.”

She also said medical supplies such as thermometers and testing supplies are not readily available and that nursing capacity “remains a critical issue.”

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell noted the key role that testing played in addressing an outbreak in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche earlier this month, where extensive door-to-door and mobile testing was done to identify and stop the spread of the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“By being able to test and get results sooner,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleOntario reports 460 new coronavirus cases marking highest increase in over 2 weeks

More Articles Like This

Ontario reports 460 new coronavirus cases marking highest increase in over 2 weeks

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 25,500. It’s the highest...
Read more

‘Be caring’: Doctor makes emotional plea after Toronto park crowded amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A doctor has made an emotional plea after thousands of people flooded a Toronto park on Saturday, apparently flouting physical distancing rules in place...
Read more

Coronavirus pandemic drives home why Canada needs to loosen ties with China

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus pandemic and the Chinese regime’s behaviour throughout are driving home the need for Canada and other Western allies to start “decoupling” from...
Read more

Rare look inside Toronto COVID-19 lab reveals equipment shortages and delays

Health Global News - 0
Lajomee knows better than most how the COVID-19 testing process operates. Over the past six weeks, she’s been tested a staggering five times for...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv