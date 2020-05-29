Health

Coronavirus: Large cruise ships banned from Canadian waters until Oct. 31

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-large-cruise-ships-banned-from-canadian-waters-until-oct.-31

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal government announces $600 million for Indigenous communities

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister announced another $600 million for Indigenous communities. The...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested two males, and seized drugs and weapons, following...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health slowly increasing capacity for non-urgent elective surgeries

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health is working to increase surgery capacity after the Province postponed non-urgent...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Overnight passenger vessels that carry more than 100 people — like cruise ships — are prohibited from operating in Canadian waters until at least Oct. 31, the federal transport minister announced on Friday.

The extended measures are an update to strict regulations Transport Canada implemented on marine transportation earlier this spring as the novel coronavirus spread globally.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

8:49Coronavirus: The future of travel

Coronavirus: The future of travel

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the 100-person capacity requirement in the updated measures applies to passengers and crew.

However, passenger ships that can hold more than 12 people will remain banned from entering Arctic coastal waters until at least Oct. 31, Garneau said.

Provincial, local authorities to dictate rules for smaller passenger ships

For all other passenger vessels — including cruise ships with overnight capacity for fewer than 100 people and passenger ships operating in rivers and lakes in the northern territories — the federal government is leaving it up to leaders in lower levels of government to decide the path forward.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleQuebec, province hardest hit by health crisis, tops 50,000 coronavirus cases
Next article37 countries pledge to share coronavirus research, vaccines and treatments

More Articles Like This

37 countries pledge to share coronavirus research, vaccines and treatments

Health Global News - 0
Thirty countries led by Costa Rica and the World Health Organization launched an initiative on Friday aimed at sharing vaccines, medicines and diagnostic tools...
Read more

Quebec, province hardest hit by health crisis, tops 50,000 coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
Quebec has reached another grim milestone in the novel coronavirus outbreak as cases topped 50,000 on Friday. The province, which is the epicentre of the...
Read more

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of coronavirus for first time since March

Health Global News - 0
Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the first time it has done that since March. The news comes as...
Read more

344 new coronavirus cases, 41 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 27,210

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 344 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 27,210. The death toll has risen to 2,230, as 41...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv