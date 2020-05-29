coronavirus:-large-cruise-ships-banned-from-canadian-waters-until-oct.-31

Overnight passenger vessels that carry more than 100 people — like cruise ships — are prohibited from operating in Canadian waters until at least Oct. 31, the federal transport minister announced on Friday.

The extended measures are an update to strict regulations Transport Canada implemented on marine transportation earlier this spring as the novel coronavirus spread globally.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the 100-person capacity requirement in the updated measures applies to passengers and crew.

However, passenger ships that can hold more than 12 people will remain banned from entering Arctic coastal waters until at least Oct. 31, Garneau said.

Provincial, local authorities to dictate rules for smaller passenger ships

For all other passenger vessels — including cruise ships with overnight capacity for fewer than 100 people and passenger ships operating in rivers and lakes in the northern territories — the federal government is leaving it up to leaders in lower levels of government to decide the path forward.

