Health

Coronavirus lockdowns might be delaying flu season in the southern hemisphere

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-lockdowns-might-be-delaying-flu-season-in-the-southern-hemisphere

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health slowly increasing capacity for non-urgent elective surgeries

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health is working to increase surgery capacity after the Province postponed non-urgent...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

GoFundMe created for the family of a truck driver killed in crash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of a...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Destination BC provides funding to support Tourism Sector during COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - As part of a boost to tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination B.C. is funding $400,000...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As the southern hemisphere enters its winter season, it seems like flu season is running a little behind.

Lockdowns and distancing measures are designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but they might be affecting other diseases too, early data suggests.

In a report on respiratory illnesses looking at this year up to May 17, South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases noted that the 2020 influenza season has not yet started in that country and reported cases so far have been “much reduced.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Similarly, the RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) season, another respiratory illness, has been “substantially delayed,” according to the report, “possibly in part due to the national lockdown.”

The institute notes, however, that since lockdowns started, fewer patients have enrolled in their virus surveillance programs, which may have affected numbers as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we do know is that bacteria and viruses do not travel independently,” said Tom Koch, an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia who specializes in disease mapping. “They arrive and are transferred by human travellers.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleNorthern Health slowly increasing capacity for non-urgent elective surgeries

More Articles Like This

Northern Health slowly increasing capacity for non-urgent elective surgeries

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health is working to increase surgery capacity after the Province postponed non-urgent elective surgeries.
Read more

Canada sees fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for 3rd consecutive day

Health Global News - 0
For the third day in a row, the number of new coronavirus infections in Canada remained below 1,000. But every province except for Prince Edward...
Read more

Ottawa needs to address long-term care crisis via funding, national standards: doctors

Health Global News - 0
The Canadian Medical Association says the federal government needs to address “appalling conditions” in a number of long-term care homes across the country. The association...
Read more

Destination BC provides funding to support Tourism Sector during COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - As part of a boost to tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination B.C. is funding $400,000 to B.C.'s Tourism Sector. Destination B.C....
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv