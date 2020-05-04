Health

Coronavirus: London sees minor increase in household waste compared to other municipalities in Ontario

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-london-sees-minor-increase-in-household-waste-compared-to-other-municipalities-in-ontario

Must Read

Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Province reminding anyone connected with the Kearl Lake Oilsands facility to self-isolate

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Health Authority is reminding anyone who has worked at the Kearl Lake...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Air Canada continues to suspend flights out of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has announced flights out of Fort St. John will continue...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Petition launched after District of Hudson’s Hope closes boat launches

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - An online petition, has been launched after the District of Hudson's Hope announced...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Jay Stanford, London’s director of environment, fleet and solid waste, says statistics suggest Londoners have been heeding the city’s call to limit the amount of waste being left at the curb.

The stats come just as the city’s three container limit exemption comes to a close.

On April 13, the city reported that its three container limit exemption would go ahead as usual despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, but that it would be asking residents to be mindful of how much waste they leave at the curb. Considering the exemption, coupled with the fact that many Londoners would be home much more than normal, it would be easy to expect a large increase in household waste.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“You think that would be the case,” Stanford told Global News, “but here in London, over the last six to eight weeks our numbers are showing I would say a less than one per cent increase in the amount of material being tossed out [compared to the same time period last year].”

The one per cent increase is well below the five per cent increase reported by the Ontario Waste Management Association,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleProvince reminding anyone connected with the Kearl Lake Oilsands facility to self-isolate

More Articles Like This

Province reminding anyone connected with the Kearl Lake Oilsands facility to self-isolate

Energy News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Health Authority is reminding anyone who has worked at the Kearl Lake Oilsand facility north of Fort...
Read more

Air Canada continues to suspend flights out of Fort St. John

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has announced flights out of Fort St. John will continue to be suspended until at...
Read more

Petition launched after District of Hudson’s Hope closes boat launches

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - An online petition, has been launched after the District of Hudson's Hope announced they would be keeping their...
Read more

Sweden took a softer COVID-19 approach. Has it been effective?

Health Global News - 0
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Sweden has taken its own approach, choosing to implement less stringent measures to stem the spread of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv