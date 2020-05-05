coronavirus:-long-distance-friends-from-across-the-pond-crafting-to-help-fight-against-covid-19

During this time of physical distancing, a pair of friends used to being apart since they live in different corners of the world, are joining together virtually to help the fight against COVID-19.

“Me and Lexi have been friends for almost six years and we still keep in touch even though we’ve only seen each other in person once,” said Sydnee Grant, a student at West Preparatory Junior Public School.

The nine-year-old from Toronto and her 10-year-old friend, Lexi-Rayne Vincent, who is from the town of Buxton in England, met on vacation five years ago and thanks to Facetime, their friendship has grown stronger.

With schools closed amid this global pandemic, the girls spend hours talking and crafting together via video chat.

So they came up with an idea.

“They were like, ‘hey, why don’t we make these things and raise money and give them to the hospital so it can help out with the COVID-19 relief,’” said Sydnee’s mother,

