Health

Coronavirus: Manitoba businesses, services set to open Monday amid provincial reopening plan

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-manitoba-businesses,-services-set-to-open-monday-amid-provincial-reopening-plan

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

No injuries as fire aboard Suncor’s Terra Nova vessel extinguished

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Suncor Energy officials say a fire onboard the Terra Nova Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One more new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region, bringing our...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

50 to 60 percent of SD60 students expected to return to class starting June 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many students across the province will be returning to school on Monday, June 1,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Manitoba is set to reopen as the province’s COVID-19 numbers slowly dwindle and the infection curve remains flat.

More than a dozen different types of businesses and services are allowed to resume Monday — with increased public health scrutiny and protocols in place.

A cautious approach to reopening the province is important to reinvigorating Manitoba’s economic recovery, according to an economist.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It’s important for businesspeople and the economy to be able to reopen — but even more important, maybe, is it’s another step in getting consumers, people who spend the money, comfortable spending money doing things they like to do,” said John McCallum, a University of Manitoba economics professor, said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The best boost you can have to an economy is hope and confidence and you don’t get a lot of hope and confidence when you’re hiding out in your basement for 12 weeks. … This gets the consumer back, one step at a time, and I’m pretty encouraged.”

Manitoba’s unemployment rate doubled between February and May amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg businesses able to reopen Monday spent Sunday preparing for a return to normalcy.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleMontrealers protest police brutality, racism after the killing of George Floyd

More Articles Like This

Montrealers protest police brutality, racism after the killing of George Floyd

Health Global News - 0
Thousands of people gathered in front of police headquarters in downtown Montreal on Sunday to protest racial violence and police brutality in light of...
Read more

Troops in long-term care homes raise concerns about management, say many workers doing their best

Health Global News - 0
Canadian soldiers helping fight novel coronavirus outbreaks in several long-term care homes say many front-line workers are doing the best they can. The troops, Global...
Read more

Palliative care in Canada less of a priority during coronavirus pandemic, experts say

Health Global News - 0
When Kathryn Butler Malette learned her younger sister was diagnosed with COVID-19, she was confronted with a waking nightmare: that her beloved sibling might...
Read more

‘The numbers don’t lie:’ Restaurant owners feel toll over coronavirus closures

Health Global News - 0
Michael Raviele agonized for hours over how to break the news to his loyal customers before finally announcing at 4:30 a.m. on May 15...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv