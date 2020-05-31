coronavirus:-manitoba-businesses,-services-set-to-open-monday-amid-provincial-reopening-plan

Manitoba is set to reopen as the province’s COVID-19 numbers slowly dwindle and the infection curve remains flat.

More than a dozen different types of businesses and services are allowed to resume Monday — with increased public health scrutiny and protocols in place.

A cautious approach to reopening the province is important to reinvigorating Manitoba’s economic recovery, according to an economist.

“It’s important for businesspeople and the economy to be able to reopen — but even more important, maybe, is it’s another step in getting consumers, people who spend the money, comfortable spending money doing things they like to do,” said John McCallum, a University of Manitoba economics professor, said.

“The best boost you can have to an economy is hope and confidence and you don’t get a lot of hope and confidence when you’re hiding out in your basement for 12 weeks. … This gets the consumer back, one step at a time, and I’m pretty encouraged.”

Manitoba’s unemployment rate doubled between February and May amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg businesses able to reopen Monday spent Sunday preparing for a return to normalcy.

