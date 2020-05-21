coronavirus:-montreal-school-goes-the-extra-mile-to-mark-grade-6-graduation

With Montreal schools being shuttered at least until the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, graduation celebrations have for the most part fallen by the wayside.

But at Talmud Torah Elementary School in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighourhood, a plan is afoot to mark the occasion.

On Wednesday, Grade 6 students gathered in a park outside the school for a special photo shoot.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The photos will then be incorporated into a yearbook that will be hand-delivered to students with their diploma.

It’s just one of the many surprises the school has in store for its graduating class.

“For us it was really important that we figure out a way to mark this very important milestone in the lives of our graduates,” said school principal Michelle Toledano.

Story continues below advertisement

“Grade 6 is a very important year for them.”

While appointments for the photo shoot were staggered and physical distancing enforced, students were happy to see their friends in real life.

“I’m really happy,” said Andrea Cohen. “I’m happy to see them and not just on a computer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS