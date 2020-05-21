Health

Coronavirus: Montreal school goes the extra mile to mark Grade 6 graduation

Avatar
By Global News
Avatar
Global News

With Montreal schools being shuttered at least until the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, graduation celebrations have for the most part fallen by the wayside.

But at Talmud Torah Elementary School in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighourhood, a plan is afoot to mark the occasion.

On Wednesday, Grade 6 students gathered in a park outside the school for a special photo shoot.

The photos will then be incorporated into a yearbook that will be hand-delivered to students with their diploma.

It’s just one of the many surprises the school has in store for its graduating class.

“For us it was really important that we figure out a way to mark this very important milestone in the lives of our graduates,” said school principal Michelle Toledano.

“Grade 6 is a very important year for them.”

While appointments for the photo shoot were staggered and physical distancing enforced, students were happy to see their friends in real life.

“I’m really happy,” said Andrea Cohen. “I’m happy to see them and not just on a computer.”

