Health

Coronavirus: More than 40,000 health-care workers taking part in hydroxychloroquine trial

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-more-than-40,000-health-care-workers-taking-part-in-hydroxychloroquine-trial

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Washouts, flodding experienced on Dawson Creek Roads

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Argo Roads South Peace is warning drivers of some driving hazards as the Dawson Creek...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Transit to continue with COVID-19 safety measures as Province restarts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit is continuing with many of the safety measures put in place to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Ottawa announces more funding for Indigenous people living off-reserves

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister has announced new funding for Indigenous people living in urban centres.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

LONDON/BANGKOK — Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COVID-19, including one that U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking.

The study, involving more than 40,000 healthcare workers across Europe, Africa, Asia and South America, seeks to determine whether chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine could play a role in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Demand for hydroxychloroquine surged after Trump touted it in early April. He said this week he was now taking it as a preventive medicine against the virus despite medical warnings about its use.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The lead investigators in Thailand and Britain said their ‘COPCOV’ trial, in the works for several months, would cut through the heated and unhelpful debate.

Story continues below advertisement

“We still do not know whether anything is beneficial in COVID-19,” the University of Oxford’s Professor Nicholas White, the study’s co-principal investigator, told Reuters.

“The only way we can find out if things are beneficial overall is to do large, well-conducted clinical trials,” said White, who is based at the Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit (MORU) in Bangkok.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleBusiness as usual? Quebec retailers report slower sales amid coronavirus reopening
Next articleBC Transit to continue with COVID-19 safety measures as Province restarts

More Articles Like This

Advocates say Montreal inmate’s COVID-19 death highlights need for action

Health Global News - 0
By The Canadian Press Posted May 21, 2020 2:07 pm Rights groups and families of detainees are calling for action from the Quebec government after an...
Read more

BC Transit to continue with COVID-19 safety measures as Province restarts

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit is continuing with many of the safety measures put in place to respond to COVID-19 and is...
Read more

Business as usual? Quebec retailers report slower sales amid coronavirus reopening

Health Global News - 0
More than two weeks after being allowed to reopen following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, Quebec store owners are finding that permission to open...
Read more

Quebec day camps to open on June 22 amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 21, 2020 8:54 am Updated May 21, 2020 1:17 pm Quebec is giving the green light for day camps across the province to open...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv