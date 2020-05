coronavirus:-mps-set-to-meet-to-decide-on-resuming-parliament-amid-covid-19

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 25, 2020 6:15 am

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

0:41Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Canadians want a ‘functioning parliament’

WATCH: Trudeau says Canadians want a ‘functioning parliament’

The House of Commons is meeting today to decide, again, how it’s going to function as COVID-19 restrictions gradually lift across the country.

The governing Liberals are proposing four sittings a week of a special committee to talk about the pandemic and how the government is responding to it, using a hybrid system with some MPs in the Commons chamber in Ottawa and others participating by video conference.

They would also have four days scattered through the summer when MPs could press cabinet ministers on other issues.

The Liberals appear to have the NDP’s broad backing for the plan, which would be enough to get it passed today.

2:21Parliamentarians to debate House of Commons schedule

Advertisement

Parliamentarians to debate House of Commons schedule

The Conservatives have been pushing for many more normal sittings of the Commons,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS