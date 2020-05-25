Coronavirus: N.L. nears 3rd week without new cases, P.E.I. almost a month free

Newfoundland and Labrador is approaching three full weeks without detecting a new case of COVID-19.

The province reported no new cases on Monday for the 18th day in a row, keeping the provincial total at 260.

Three people have died from the novel coronavirus in the province, and 254 have recovered.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are three patients in hospital due to the virus, including one in intensive care.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, says it’s natural that people may feel an increased sense of safety with case numbers so low, but she urges people to remain vigilant.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fitzgerald says residents should respect physical distancing guidelines in public parks and trails as people venture outside in the warmer weather.

Prince Edward Island hasn’t recorded any new cases of COVID-19 in almost a month. Officials say all 27 people with confirmed cases of the virus have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Edward Island is accelerating its Renew PEI Together plan. Phase two of the plan began May 22 as scheduled,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS