Coronavirus: National parks, historic sites partially reopening in June

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2020 7:18 am

Updated May 14, 2020 11:25 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The federal government says national parks will resume some operations in June.

Federal officials says some trails, day use areas, green spaces and recreational boating will be available starting June 1 at national parks, historic sites and waterways and national marine conservation areas.

Camping in parks will remain off limits at least until June 21, when the federal government will reassess whether it should be allowed.

All national parks and sites have been closed for more than a month to slow the spread of COVID-19.

2:19Parks Canada closing national parks to vehicle traffic amid coronavirus pandemic

Parks Canada closing national parks to vehicle traffic amid coronavirus pandemic


© 2020 The Canadian Press

