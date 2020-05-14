coronavirus:-national-parks,-historic-sites-partially-reopening-in-june

By Staff The Canadian Press

The federal government says national parks will resume some operations in June.

Federal officials says some trails, day use areas, green spaces and recreational boating will be available starting June 1 at national parks, historic sites and waterways and national marine conservation areas.

Camping in parks will remain off limits at least until June 21, when the federal government will reassess whether it should be allowed.

All national parks and sites have been closed for more than a month to slow the spread of COVID-19.

