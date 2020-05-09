coronavirus:-new-research-underway-to-screen-for-stress,-burnout-in-nova-scotia-health-care-workers

As the novel coronavirus pandemic sweeps Nova Scotia, a team of researchers is developing a screening tool to identify burnout in health-care workers tackling the crisis on the front lines.

It will likely take the form of an online survey or smartphone survey application, whose questions will help workers take their mental health “temperature” and connect them with support if they’re found to be at risk of burnout.



Debra Gilin, an industrial and occupational psychologist at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, is among the lead researchers on a new project that aims to reduce burnout in health-care workers.

The idea, explained lead researcher Debra Gilin, is to identify the problem early and stop it before it happens.

“This is likely to be truly a marathon rather than a sprint in Nova Scotia,” said the Saint Mary’s University psychology professor. “People need to stay well and stay strong themselves.”

The project is among many new pandemic response initiatives funded by the Nova Scotia COVID-19 Health Coalition,

