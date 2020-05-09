Health

Coronavirus: New research underway to screen for stress, burnout in Nova Scotia health-care workers

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-new-research-underway-to-screen-for-stress,-burnout-in-nova-scotia-health-care-workers

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace River Hydro Partners hit with another $662,000 fine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Hydro Partners has been hit with a $662,102.48 fine by...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Rural roads taskforce renewed, rebranded

The Peace River Regional District renewed the Rural Roads Taskforce on May 7, renaming it to the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As the novel coronavirus pandemic sweeps Nova Scotia, a team of researchers is developing a screening tool to identify burnout in health-care workers tackling the crisis on the front lines.

It will likely take the form of an online survey or smartphone survey application, whose questions will help workers take their mental health “temperature” and connect them with support if they’re found to be at risk of burnout.

Debra Gilin, an industrial and occupational psychologist at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, is among the lead researchers on a new project that aims to reduce burnout in health-care workers.
Debra Gilin, an industrial and occupational psychologist at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, is among the lead researchers on a new project that aims to reduce burnout in health-care workers.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

The idea, explained lead researcher Debra Gilin, is to identify the problem early and stop it before it happens.

“This is likely to be truly a marathon rather than a sprint in Nova Scotia,” said the Saint Mary’s University psychology professor. “People need to stay well and stay strong themselves.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia’s 1st wave of coronavirus almost over, but province won’t relax restrictions yet — Strang

The project is among many new pandemic response initiatives funded by the Nova Scotia COVID-19 Health Coalition,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleLifting COVID-19 restrictions too soon could endanger vulnerable communities: officials
Next articleWorldwide coronavirus cases hit 4 million

More Articles Like This

Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 4 million

Health Global News - 0
Over four million people have now become infected with the novel coronavirus, according to official reports and tallies, as the pandemic continues to envelop...
Read more

Lifting COVID-19 restrictions too soon could endanger vulnerable communities: officials

Health Global News - 0
Federal officials stressed the dangers to long-term care residents and Indigenous communities if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted too quickly after projections in Quebec painted...
Read more

U.S. FDA approves emergency authorization for coronavirus antigen test with fast results

Health Global News - 0
U.S. regulators have approved a new type of coronavirus test that administration officials have promoted as a key to opening up the country. The Food...
Read more

Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region. Dr. Bonnie Henry announced...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv