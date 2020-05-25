Health

Coronavirus: NHL aims to move to Phase 2 of return to play protocol in early June

By Global News
Global News

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press

Posted May 25, 2020 12:19 pm

Updated May 25, 2020 12:26 pm

2:02Bid from City of Edmonton, Alberta government to host NHL games at Rogers Place

WATCH ABOVE: (May 20, 2020): The City of Edmonton is offering up recreation centre rinks for NHL teams in its bid to host remainder of season, but Mayor Don Iveson had made it clear it won’t come at cost to taxpayers. Kendra Slugoski explains.

The NHL is hoping to move to Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol, including the opening of practice facilities and allowing small group workouts, early next month.

The league, which was forced to pause its season March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, released a 22-page memo detailing the plan Monday. The document stresses there’s no exact date for the start of Phase 2 or a timetable for how long it will last.

0:53NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic

NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic

Only six players will be allowed in team facilities at one time for the voluntary workouts,

