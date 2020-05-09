Health

Coronavirus: No easy fix for problems in Canada’s nursing, retirement homes

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-no-easy-fix-for-problems-in-canada’s-nursing,-retirement-homes

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Physical distancing still necessary to keep COVID-19 curve flattened in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Organics Pilot Project seeking donation of waste from the public

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team and the Peace River Regional District are asking for...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Lake Point Golf & Country Club to open soon for the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lake Point Golf and Country Club will soon be opening for the 2020 season. According...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

For years, those living and working in nursing and retirement homes across the country have struggled as overburdened caregivers tried to maintain a basic level of care and dignity for aging and ailing Canadians.

It happened behind closed doors, said Carole Estabrooks, a professor in the faculty of nursing at the University of Alberta, with people typically only knowing the state of things if they or their loved ones moved into a long-term care facility.

Then the coronavirus pandemic struck, and the deficiencies turned deadly.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It didn’t just shine a light, it shone a cascade of halogen lights,” said Estabrooks, who has collected data on long-term care for 15 years.

“And the public’s horrified and they’re listening now,” she said. “But my God, what it took.”

Story continues below advertisement

A man in his 80s died of COVID-19 in early March after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, B.C. It was Canada’s first death related to the pandemic, and the beginning of a rash of outbreaks — and a crisis — in care homes across the country.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: South Korea reports 18 new cases as Pakistan eases restrictions

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: South Korea reports 18 new cases as Pakistan eases restrictions

Health Global News - 0
South Korea reported 18 new coronavirus cases Saturday after bars and nightclubs were urged to close following a spate of infections, while Pakistan bowed...
Read more

Global economic downturn from COVID-19 could be worse than first projected: IMF

Health Global News - 0
The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday signaled a possible downward revision of global economic forecasts, and warned the United States and...
Read more

‘I’ll bring it back’: Record U.S. unemployment threatens Trump’s re-election bid

Health Global News - 0
The record unemployment rate reported on Friday captured the pain of a nation where tens of millions of jobs suddenly vanished, devastating the economy...
Read more

Top White House officials ordered U.S. CDC coronavirus reopening guide buried, docs show

Health Global News - 0
The decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the coronavirus pandemic came from the highest...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv