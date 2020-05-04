Health

Coronavirus: No new cases for P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-no-new-cases-for-pei.,-newfoundland-and-labrador

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 curve flattened in BC, still more work to do says Henry

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Bonnie Henry says, since implementing physical distancing orders, the rate of new cases have been...
Read more
Canadian PressAdam Reaburn - 0

MP Bob Zimmer calls on government to include Wet’suwet’en Chiefs in new agreement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - M.P. and Shadow Minister Bob Zimmer says Wet'suwet'en Chiefs and community members...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Northern Health now up to 51, curve has flattened

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 4, 2020 5:11 pm

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of the COVID-19 on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Officials said 25 out of 27 people have recovered from the illness.

The province began the first phase of its recovery plan Friday, allowing small gatherings outdoors with groups of no more than five people.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Premier Dennis King said he was pleased to see people’s adherence to public health advice over the weekend, and said Islanders must continue to enter the recovery phase with caution.

Newfoundland and Labrador also reported no new cases of the virus for the third day in a row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The province confirmed 259 cases of the illness including 233 recoveries.

Four people are in the hospital and two are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, encouraged people to keep up with physical distancing while caring for their mental health and making time for outdoor exercise.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleTotal number of COVID-19 cases in Northern Health now up to 51, curve has flattened
Next articleTemperature screening not always reliable to mitigate coronavirus risk, experts say

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 curve flattened in BC, still more work to do says Henry

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Bonnie Henry says, since implementing physical distancing orders, the rate of new cases have been significantly dropping since March 20...
Read more

Number of ICU patients drops to 20, as B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

Health Global News - 0
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive and critical care in B.C. continues to drop, though dozens of new cases are still being reported. On...
Read more

Temperature screening not always reliable to mitigate coronavirus risk, experts say

Health Global News - 0
As Canada shifts towards returning to a new normal, temperature screening — an approach that uses a touchless scanner to measure a person’s body...
Read more

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Northern Health now up to 51, curve has flattened

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now at 51 and 53 new...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv