coronavirus:-nova-scotia-identifies-1-new-case,-no-deaths-for-3rd-day-in-a-row

For the third day in a row, just one new case of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths have been reported in Nova Scotia.

There are now a total of 1,051 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 19 remain active. There were 19 active cases on Sunday as well.

The province reported one additional recovery, bringing that total to 974.

Of the province’s 19 active cases, 16 are connected to the outbreak at Northwood Manor in Halifax. The province says there are currently 12 residents and four staff at the facility with active cases.

2:19Premier Stephen McNeil speaks about the situation at Northwood in Halifax

Northwood is now the only licensed long-term care home or unlicensed seniors’ facility in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 489 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

