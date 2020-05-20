coronavirus:-nova-scotia-reports-1-new-case,-1-death-for-2nd-day-in-a-row

For the second day straight, Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus and one new death.

In a news release Wednesday, the province said the death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. There have now been 51 deaths connected to COVID-19 at the facility.

There have now been 1,045 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 32 cases remain active. No new recoveries were reported Wednesday, and that figure remains at 956.

Twenty-two of the province’s active cases are at Northwood. The province says the facility has 19 residents and three staff members with active cases.

One other facility has one resident with an active case.

Here is a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone:

Central: 896

Western: 54

Northern: 44

Eastern: 51

