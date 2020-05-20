Health

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 1 new case, 1 death for 2nd day in a row

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-nova-scotia-reports-1-new-case,-1-death-for-2nd-day-in-a-row

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province allows some legal documents to be signed electronically

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will allow for the remote execution of legal documents during...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Annual inflation rate turned negative in April, Statistics Canada reports

OTTAWA — Canada's inflation rate turned negative in April as the economy came to a standstill in the first...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

First-quarter earnings: A sector-by-sector look at the effects of COVID-19

The majority of Canadian companies have reported earnings for the first three months of 2020, giving a picture of the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

For the second day straight, Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus and one new death.

In a news release Wednesday, the province said the death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. There have now been 51 deaths connected to COVID-19 at the facility.

There have now been 1,045 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 32 cases remain active. No new recoveries were reported Wednesday, and that figure remains at 956.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Twenty-two of the province’s active cases are at Northwood. The province says the facility has 19 residents and three staff members with active cases.

One other facility has one resident with an active case.

2:26Coronavirus outbreak: Pandemic forces Studio East restaurant in Halifax to close down

Coronavirus outbreak: Pandemic forces Studio East restaurant in Halifax to close down

Here is a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone:

Story continues below advertisement

  • Central: 896
  • Western: 54
  • Northern: 44
  • Eastern: 51

As of Wednesday, May 20, 2020, there are 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Advertisement

As of Wednesday,  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article390 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 23,774
Next article4 people test positive for coronavirus at Ottawa’s Shepherds of Good Hope

More Articles Like This

Province allows some legal documents to be signed electronically

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will allow for the remote execution of legal documents during the pandemic.
Read more

Kanesatake Mohawks blocking access to Oka provincial park as grand chief cites COVID-19 fears

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 20, 2020 12:33 pm The mayor of Oka, Que., says members of the neighbouring Mohawk community of Kanesatake are blocking...
Read more

A Better Tomorrow: Wu-Tang Clan partners with Ottawa to support CHEO, local food bank

Health Global News - 0
What started as a viral tweet hoping to spur some extra donations to the Ottawa Food Bank during the novel coronavirus pandemic has evolved...
Read more

Across the world, coronavirus hits poor neighbourhoods harder. Here’s why

Health Global News - 0
Among Canadian cities, Montreal has suffered worst from the novel coronavirus. And within the city, a grim geography has emerged: Montreal’s poorest neighbourhoods have the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv