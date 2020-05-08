coronavirus:-nova-scotia-reports-2-more-deaths-at-northwood,-just-1-new-case-across-province

Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax and just one new case across the province.

“All Nova Scotians continue to hold Northwood residents and staff in their thoughts. I hope the families grieving today know their province is with them,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“Health system partners stand side-by-side with Northwood and our mobilization of efforts to support them will continue for as long as necessary.”

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 1,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after only one new case out of 840 tests was identified Thursday. Of the 1,008 cases, 240 remain active.

To date, Nova Scotia has 32,835 negative test results.

The province says there are currently two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

