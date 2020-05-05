coronavirus:-nova-scotia-reports-3-more-deaths-at-northwood,-6-new-cases

Nova Scotia has reported three more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax, bringing the facility’s death toll to 35 and the province’s to 41.

“Today, sadly, we have to report three more deaths from COVID-19 at Northwood. I offer my condolences to the families and loved ones,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement. “We are working hard with the Northwood team and our partners have rallied around the home and its residents and staff.

“We will keep supporting them until this horrible disease is defeated.”

The province also announced an additional six cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the provincial total to 991. Of the 991 cases, 298 cases are active. There were 309 active cases on Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone:

Central: 991

Western: 54

Northern: 41

Eastern: 50



There are now a total of 298 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.