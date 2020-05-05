Health

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 3 more deaths at Northwood, 6 new cases

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-nova-scotia-reports-3-more-deaths-at-northwood,-6-new-cases

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northeast residents being reminded of open fire bans

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding residents of Northeast B.C., a category two...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Family asking for help to rebuild home after fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A fundraiser has been set up for a family who lost their...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta reaches somber milestone with over 100 deaths due to COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Monday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Nova Scotia has reported three more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax, bringing the facility’s death toll to 35 and the province’s to 41.

“Today, sadly, we have to report three more deaths from COVID-19 at Northwood. I offer my condolences to the families and loved ones,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement. “We are working hard with the Northwood team and our partners have rallied around the home and its residents and staff.

“We will keep supporting them until this horrible disease is defeated.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM


Tweet This

READ MORE: Nova Scotia confirms 1 new coronavirus-related death, 14 new cases

The province also announced an additional six cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the provincial total to 991. Of the 991 cases, 298 cases are active. There were 309 active cases on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone:

  • Central: 991
  • Western: 54
  • Northern: 41
  • Eastern: 50

There are now a total of 298 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.
There are now a total of 298 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article387 new coronavirus cases, 61 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 18,310
Next articleManitoba Liberal MP Jim Carr to receive stem cell transplant to treat blood cancer

More Articles Like This

Northeast residents being reminded of open fire bans

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding residents of Northeast B.C., a category two and three open fires are...
Read more

Ottawa home sales down drastically in April amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic has put a chill into Ottawa’s previously hot housing market as local realtors report heavily diminished sales figures in April. The...
Read more

Amid COVID-19, Americans have more faith in Canada than themselves: poll

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 5, 2020 12:05 pm Updated May 5, 2020 12:07 pm 1:52COVID-19 infections expected to soar in U.S. as restrictions relaxed A leaked...
Read more

Flattening the coronavirus curve: How Canada compares with other countries

Health Global News - 0
Why have some countries been devastated by the novel coronavirus while others are more or less unscathed? Some of the answer lies in good or bad...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv