Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports additional death at Northwood, 1 more case across province

By Global News
Global News

Nova Scotia is reporting one more death connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax and only one new case across the province.

There have now been a total of 42 deaths connected to COVID-19 at Northwood and 48 across the province.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of this individual,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement. “All Nova Scotians are asked to do everything you can to continue to slow the spread of this virus in our province.”

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are currently 156 active cases of COVID-19 among Northwood residents 18 staff members who have tested positive.

“One other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19 and another facility has one resident with an active case,” the province said in a news release Monday.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia has 1,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 291 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday, according to the province.

