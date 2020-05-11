coronavirus:-nova-scotia-reports-additional-death-at-northwood,-1-more-case-across-province

Nova Scotia is reporting one more death connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax and only one new case across the province.

There have now been a total of 42 deaths connected to COVID-19 at Northwood and 48 across the province.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of this individual,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement. “All Nova Scotians are asked to do everything you can to continue to slow the spread of this virus in our province.”

There are currently 156 active cases of COVID-19 among Northwood residents 18 staff members who have tested positive.

“One other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19 and another facility has one resident with an active case,” the province said in a news release Monday.

As of Monday, Nova Scotia has 1,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 291 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday, according to the province.

