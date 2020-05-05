coronavirus:-ontario-government-expands-virtual-mental-health-services

The Ontario government says it has expanded virtual mental health service to help those suffering throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Michael Tibollo, associate minister of mental health and addictions.

The expansion is a part of the $12 million the provincial government previously announced toward mental health services.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Even though this virus has taken a heavy toll on our everyday lives, we are doing everything we can to keep people healthy, physically and mentally,” said Ford.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“By expanding access to free virtual and online mental health supports, I want those who are struggling to know that we are here to support and help you cope with the stress, isolation and anxiety during these extraordinary times.”



Tweet This



Story continues below advertisement

The funding will include internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy, support for frontline health care workers and virutal mental health support services.

“In order to help stop the spread of this deadly virus our frontline workers are working long hours in stressful situations and people across the province are doing their part by staying home,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS