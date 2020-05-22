Health

Coronavirus: Ontario mosques find new ways to celebrate Eid during COVID-19 pandemic

By Global News
Global News

Mosques across Ontario are trying to salvage Eid celebrations as best they can during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some opting for drive-thru gift handouts while others plan to lead congregants in online prayers.

Eid al-Fitr is a celebration that comes at the end of Ramadan the month in the Islamic calendar where Muslims around the world forego food and drink from sunrise to sunset. This year, it starts after the last fast on Saturday and is celebrated on Sunday morning.

Usually, hundreds and thousands of Muslims crowd into neighbourhood mosques or gather at parks for a congregational prayer and sermon before embracing with others and visiting homes for food and drink throughout the day.

That won’t be the case this year, so the Islamic Society of North America plans to hand out about 1,000 gifts to families during a drive-thru celebration at its mosque in Mississauga, Ont.

“It is a tough time, people are still scared, there’s still a lot of uncertainty, but we did not want that to overshadow the joy of Eid and the spiritual experience of Ramadan,” said Chihab Kaab,

