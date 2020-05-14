coronavirus:-ontario-outlines-what-can-restart-for-stage-1-of-reopening-province

Premier Doug Ford has announced more details on the province’s first stage of its “Phase 2: Restart” plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Ontario reported its lowest increase in new cases since March.

Ford made announcement alongside health minister Christine Elliott, minister of finance Rod Phillips, minister of economic development, job creation and trade Vic Fedeli and minister of labour, training and skills development Monte McNaughton at Queen’s Park Tuesday afternoon.

Ford said the province is currently entering Stage 1 of three in Phase 2 of a three-phase approach to reopening the province. Stage 1 could last anywhere from two to four weeks.

Everything listed can open and/or restart effective May 19, however, business that board animals may allow boarders to visit, care or, or ride their animals beginning May 16.

According to an outline provided by the provincial government Thursday, Stage 1 will “focus on workplaces that are well-positioned to follow public health advice to maintain physical distancing, implement workplace safety guidance and limit gatherings.”

The framework provided by the government Thursday outlines what Stage 1 means for industry services and retail,

