Coronavirus: Ontario outlines what can restart for Stage 1 of reopening province

By Global News
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News

Fort St. John RCMP plans for reopening

The Fort St John RCMP will likely reopen front counter services by the end of the month. 
Canadian Press

Reassurances emerge after second oilsands mine work camp outbreak

CALGARY — Observers say the second outbreak of COVID-19 at an oilsands mine work camp in northern Alberta is...
Adam Reaburn

Precipitation to help fire-fighters with grass fire near Hasler Flats

CHETWYND, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire service hopes precipitation will help put out a fire burning off...
Global News

Premier Doug Ford has announced more details on the province’s first stage of its “Phase 2: Restart” plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Ontario reported its lowest increase in new cases since March.

Ford made announcement alongside health minister Christine Elliott, minister of finance Rod Phillips, minister of economic development, job creation and trade Vic Fedeli and minister of labour, training and skills development Monte McNaughton at Queen’s Park Tuesday afternoon.

Ford said the province is currently entering Stage 1 of three in Phase 2 of a three-phase approach to reopening the province. Stage 1 could last anywhere from two to four weeks.

Everything listed can open and/or restart effective May 19, however, business that board animals may allow boarders to visit, care or, or ride their animals beginning May 16.

According to an outline provided by the provincial government Thursday, Stage 1 will “focus on workplaces that are well-positioned to follow public health advice to maintain physical distancing, implement workplace safety guidance and limit gatherings.”

The framework provided by the government Thursday outlines what Stage 1 means for industry services and retail,

