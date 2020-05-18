coronavirus:-ontario-reports-304-new-cases,-23-deaths-as-total-cases-hit-22,957

Ontario reported 304 new cases of novel coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,957.

Twenty-three new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,904.

Nearly 17,638 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 9,155 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 553,981. Around 2,189 cases are under investigation.

Monday’s report marks an increase in cumulative cases of 1.3 per cent, while Sunday saw a 1.5 per cent increase.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 972 (up by 38 ), with 174 in intensive care (up by three) and 133 on a ventilator (up by four).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m.

