Health

Coronavirus: Ontario reports 304 new cases, 23 deaths as total cases hit 22,957

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-ontario-reports-304-new-cases,-23-deaths-as-total-cases-hit-22,957

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

McLeod Lake Indian Band member tests positive for COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The McLeod Lake Indian Band says a band member that lives in Prince...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One new case of COVID-19 in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 304 new cases of novel coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,957.

Twenty-three new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,904.

Nearly 17,638 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

More than 9,155 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 553,981. Around 2,189 cases are under investigation.

Monday’s report marks an increase in cumulative cases of 1.3 per cent, while Sunday saw a 1.5 per cent increase.

29:11Magnate Jim Pattison reflects on the pandemic, the economy and the importance of listening to experts

Magnate Jim Pattison reflects on the pandemic, the economy and the importance of listening to experts

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 972 (up by 38 ), with 174 in intensive care (up by three) and 133 on a ventilator (up by four).

Story continues below advertisement

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleBye-bye buffets? What COVID-19 means for restaurants offering self-serve food

More Articles Like This

Bye-bye buffets? What COVID-19 means for restaurants offering self-serve food

Health Global News - 0
Some public health officers are warning people not to share food in social settings in this time of pandemic, but does that mean Sunday...
Read more

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine shows signs of success in early-stage trial

Health Global News - 0
Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in a small early-stage trial, with the vaccine producing virus-neutralizing antibodies similar to...
Read more

Loss of smell, taste added to U.K.’s official COVID-19 symptom list

Health Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted May 18, 2020 8:28 am Updated May 18, 2020 8:34 am 2:36Coronavirus around the world: May 17, 2020 A record-high number of people tuned in...
Read more

Zoom fatigue? How to tell loved ones you don’t want to video chat

Health Global News - 0
It’s Friday night and your friends want to have a “Zoom party.” You’re stuck at home and have no other plans, but between work and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv