Health

Coronavirus: Ontario says testing guidelines will expand to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-ontario-says-testing-guidelines-will-expand-to-anyone-with-covid-19-symptoms

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Brookfield Asset Management reports US$157 million first quarter loss

TORONTO - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reports it had a first-quarter loss of US$157 million compared with...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

First Nations, governments to sign agreement reached during pipeline protests

SMITHERS, B.C. — Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and representatives of the federal and provincial governments are expected to sign an...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Chiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests

VICTORIA — A virtual signing ceremony on Thursday marks the start of a new relationship between the hereditary chiefs...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted May 14, 2020 9:37 am

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says testing guidelines will be expanded so anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can be tested.

“Doing so will help identify and contain new cases and monitor any shifts in community spread to keep Ontarians safe,” Elliott said in a tweet Thursday morning.

Elliott added that the province has nearly completed all long-term care home testing for staff and residents and is looking at expanding testing to other vulnerable populations such as people in retirement homes and shared living spaces like shelters and group homes.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce how Ontario will move into the first stage of economic recovery and reopening at his daily briefing Thursday afternoon.

More to come.

Now that we’ve nearly completed testing all long-term care home staff and residents, we will also expand testing for other vulnerable populations, including those in retirement homes and other shared living spaces like shelters and group homes.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCoronavirus: Officials failed to protect Montreal’s vulnerable neighbourhoods, activists say
Next articleBrookfield Asset Management reports US$157 million first quarter loss

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Officials failed to protect Montreal’s vulnerable neighbourhoods, activists say

Health Global News - 0
Some of Montreal’s most disadvantaged neighbourhoods appear to be bearing the brunt of the city’s COVID-19 numbers, leading community organizers to question why more...
Read more

Coronavirus: Japan expected to lift state of emergency, but not for Tokyo

Health Global News - 0
Japan is expected to lift a state of emergency across a large part of the country on Thursday but the capital Tokyo will likely...
Read more

Typhoon Vongfong roars toward Philippines as coronavirus makes evacuations tricky

Health Global News - 0
A strong typhoon roared toward the eastern Philippines on Thursday as authorities work to evacuate tens of thousands of people while avoiding overcrowding in...
Read more

South Korea promises more privacy as it tracks contacts of new coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
South Korean health authorities said on Thursday they would revise their practice of publicizing the travel routes of coronavirus patients due to fears of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv