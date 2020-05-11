Health

Coronavirus: Ontario stores reopen for curbside pickup, delivery

By Global News
Global News

By Global News

Posted May 11, 2020 6:31 am

Updated May 11, 2020 6:32 am

2:11Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario hardware stores resume in-store sales as parks prepare to reopen

WATCH ABOVE: Hardware stores across Ontario began allowing in-store sales on Saturday after a move by the province to ease restrictions put in place more than a month ago. Many parks and conservation areas are set to open in the coming days as well. Albert Delitala reports.

TORONTO – Stores in Ontario are allowed to reopen today for curbside pickup after a weekend that saw the spread of COVID-19 slow to a pace not seen since March.

The measure announced last week is meant to help ramp the economy back up after the pandemic caused unprecedented job losses in March and April.

All retail stores with a street entrance will be allowed to open today to provide both curbside pickup and delivery – a move Premier Doug Ford has said will allow thousands of people to return to work.

On Friday,

