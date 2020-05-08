coronavirus:-ottawa-hospitals-lending-staff-to-worst-hit-long-term-care-homes

Some of Ottawa’s long-term care homes that have been hit hardest by outbreaks of the novel coronavirus are getting extra staff support from the city’s hospitals, Dr. Vera Etches said Friday.

Ottawa’s medical officer of health told media on a conference call Friday afternoon that hospitals are helping long-term care homes to assess what resources they need to help get outbreaks under control and maintain care for their vulnerable residents.

Local hospitals have been lending staff, both as extra personal support workers or as additional cleaning staff to help homes keep up with new sanitation demands, depending on what each residence needs.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Long-term care homes have been hotspots for the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the pandemic began, though Etches noted Friday that most of Ottawa’s residences remain infection-free.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 15 ongoing outbreaks at long-term care homes across Ottawa, with the vast majority of cases clustered in four homes in particular: Carlingview Manor, Madonna Care Community, Laurier Manor and the Montfort Long-Term Care Centre.

2:21Coronavirus outbreak: WHO says anniversary of smallpox eradication is a reminder of what’s possible when nations come together

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO says anniversary of smallpox eradication is a reminder of what’s possible when nations come together

Those four long-term care homes account for more than a quarter of all lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS