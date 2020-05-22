Health

Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec announces gradual reopening of museums, drive-in cinemas, libraries

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-outbreak:-quebec-announces-gradual-reopening-of-museums,-drive-in-cinemas,-libraries

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Pride Walk and Festival cancelled, drive-by auto parade an option

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Pride Walk and Festival has...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP arrest man wanted on multiple unendorsed warrants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP have located and arrested a man who was wanted on...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Donation helps community members still have family-sized birthday parties

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Donations to the Salvation Army have helped three families hold family birthday...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

There is hope that Quebecers will be able to enjoy some semblance of summer as the Quebec government continues to ease coronavirus restrictions across the province.

On Friday, Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbeault accompanied by the minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy and other officials announced that certain cultural venues would be opening their doors to the public as early as May 29.

Included in the announcement are museums, loan services at public libraries and drive in theatres.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Friday is also the day that Quebecers can finally get together outdoors in small groups of 10 from three different households as long as they stay two metres apart.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Monday, Montreal retailers with direct street access will be allowed to open, finally joining other retailers across Quebec who were given the green light to reopen two weeks ago.

Story continues below advertisement

With the news Thursday that day camps have been given the go-ahead to operate as of June 22, summer is shaping up.

Guilbeault warned,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleFort St John RCMP arrest man wanted on multiple unendorsed warrants
Next articlePride Walk and Festival cancelled, drive-by auto parade an option

More Articles Like This

Ontario health unit announces random spot test plan, as provincial testing lags

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO – Ontario’s COVID-19 testing levels lagged well below its capacity for a fifth straight day Friday, as at least one local health unit...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario mosques find new ways to celebrate Eid during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Mosques across Ontario are trying to salvage Eid celebrations as best they can during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some opting for drive-thru gift handouts...
Read more

Conservatives propose declaring Parliament an ‘essential service’ amid COVID-19 crisis

Health Global News - 0
Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer called Friday for Parliament to be declared an essential service so a reduced number of MPs can resume their House...
Read more

Coronavirus: U.S. calls for immediate start to review of WHO’s handling of pandemic

Health Global News - 0
GENEVA ⁠— The United States called on the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday to begin work immediately on investigating the source of the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv