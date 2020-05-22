coronavirus-outbreak:-quebec-announces-gradual-reopening-of-museums,-drive-in-cinemas,-libraries

There is hope that Quebecers will be able to enjoy some semblance of summer as the Quebec government continues to ease coronavirus restrictions across the province.

On Friday, Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbeault accompanied by the minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy and other officials announced that certain cultural venues would be opening their doors to the public as early as May 29.

Included in the announcement are museums, loan services at public libraries and drive in theatres.

Friday is also the day that Quebecers can finally get together outdoors in small groups of 10 from three different households as long as they stay two metres apart.

On Monday, Montreal retailers with direct street access will be allowed to open, finally joining other retailers across Quebec who were given the green light to reopen two weeks ago.

With the news Thursday that day camps have been given the go-ahead to operate as of June 22, summer is shaping up.

