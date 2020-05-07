Health

Coronavirus: Over 1,000 CAF members sent to Quebec long-term care homes, more to come by mid-May

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2020 10:56 am

Updated May 7, 2020 11:19 am

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says as of Thursday, the Canadian Armed Forces will have 1,020 personnel committed to 20 long-term care homes in Quebec.

He says that includes 670 medical and support staff inside the facilities, as well as 350 members providing outside support such as delivering personal protective equipment.

Sajjan says by mid-May, more than 1,350 Forces members will be helping in 25 of the province’s long-term care homes.

There are also 265 Forces personnel assisting at five facilities in Ontario.

Canadian Forces members are also helping in rural and remote regions doing in contact tracing, medical equipment delivery and other tasks.

2:12Coronavirus: Red Cross trains Canadian Armed Forces members to help in Quebec long- term care homes

Coronavirus: Red Cross trains Canadian Armed Forces members to help in Quebec long- term care homes

© 2020 The Canadian Press

