Health

Coronavirus pandemic drives home why Canada needs to loosen ties with China

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-pandemic-drives-home-why-canada-needs-to-loosen-ties-with-china

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – There are still four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C. with a total of...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 Townhall for Northern Health this Thursday

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Central Mountain Air to start flying to Fort St. John in July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air has delayed restarting flights out of Fort St. John...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The coronavirus pandemic and the Chinese regime’s behaviour throughout are driving home the need for Canada and other Western allies to start “decoupling” from the country, says Canada’s former ambassador to China.

At the same time, David Mulroney warns the regime is using global focus on the pandemic to “demolish” its one country, two systems deal on the governance of Hong Kong.

“I think we’ve got to take a much more active role and understand that things are changing in fundamental ways and we’ve got to get our own system in shape, and part of that involves what could be referred to as decoupling,” said Mulroney in an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

He said compared to countries like Australia that have been leading the push for a global “reappraisal” of relations with China, Canada has become a “laggard.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Trudeau says Canada concerned about China’s proposed new law for Hong Kong

Questions about the origins and potential mishandling of the coronavirus spread have centered on China, with many countries also renewing expressions of support in varying degrees for Taiwan.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleRare look inside Toronto COVID-19 lab reveals equipment shortages and delays
Next article‘Be caring’: Doctor makes emotional plea after Toronto park crowded amid COVID-19

More Articles Like This

‘Be caring’: Doctor makes emotional plea after Toronto park crowded amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A doctor has made an emotional plea after thousands of people flooded a Toronto park on Saturday, apparently flouting physical distancing rules in place...
Read more

Rare look inside Toronto COVID-19 lab reveals equipment shortages and delays

Health Global News - 0
Lajomee knows better than most how the COVID-19 testing process operates. Over the past six weeks, she’s been tested a staggering five times for...
Read more

‘A failed venture’: Unifor president says Canada needs better long-term care system

Health Global News - 0
After witnessing the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus on many long-term care homes and its staff, the president of Canada’s largest private sector...
Read more

GM leans on lessons from Asia in reopening plan for North American plants

Health Global News - 0
As Canada slowly begins to reopen, many companies are grappling with how to welcome their employees back to work safely amid the novel coronavirus...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv