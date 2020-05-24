coronavirus-pandemic-drives-home-why-canada-needs-to-loosen-ties-with-china

The coronavirus pandemic and the Chinese regime’s behaviour throughout are driving home the need for Canada and other Western allies to start “decoupling” from the country, says Canada’s former ambassador to China.

At the same time, David Mulroney warns the regime is using global focus on the pandemic to “demolish” its one country, two systems deal on the governance of Hong Kong.

“I think we’ve got to take a much more active role and understand that things are changing in fundamental ways and we’ve got to get our own system in shape, and part of that involves what could be referred to as decoupling,” said Mulroney in an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

He said compared to countries like Australia that have been leading the push for a global “reappraisal” of relations with China, Canada has become a “laggard.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Trudeau says Canada concerned about China’s proposed new law for Hong Kong

Questions about the origins and potential mishandling of the coronavirus spread have centered on China, with many countries also renewing expressions of support in varying degrees for Taiwan.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS